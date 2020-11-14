New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 51,607 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,607 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of AMETEK worth $44,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $117.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $823,732.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,925.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,401 shares of company stock worth $4,867,618. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

