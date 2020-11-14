NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 7.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price was down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 576,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 534,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
