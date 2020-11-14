NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 7.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price was down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 576,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 534,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 115.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 296,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,738 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 720,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

