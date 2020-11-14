Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $31.86. Approximately 2,726,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 667,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.
NIU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 116.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 7,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,365 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
