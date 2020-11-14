Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $31.86. Approximately 2,726,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 667,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

NIU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 116.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 7,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,365 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

