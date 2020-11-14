Nordex’s (NRDXF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NRDXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Nordex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nordex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of NRDXF stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

