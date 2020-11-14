Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $239.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $243.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

