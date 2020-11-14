Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St Sells 29,154 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

