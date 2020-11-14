Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.84.

NTRS opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,865 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 72,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

