Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 40.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

