Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $209.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value is impressive. In the first nine months of 2020, it bought back shares worth $306.8 million and paid dividends of $53.5 million. Its debt-control efforts are also impressive. Inclusion in the coveted S&P 500 index last year is an added positive. We are also impressed by the company's efforts to reduce costs. Due to these tailwinds, shares of Old Dominion outperformed its industry in a year's time. However, coronavirus concerns are hurting demand for the company’s services. Despite the recent improvement, freight demand is still well below 2019 levels. As a result, LTL (less than truckload) tonnage and LTL shipments declined 4.4% and 7.8% year over year in the first nine months of 2020, respectively. Moreover, revenues from LTL services fell 5.1% year over year in the same period.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.25.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $1,595,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

