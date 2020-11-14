OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

OCX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

