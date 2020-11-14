Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s share price was down 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 819,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 709,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONCT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $101.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Carter bought 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $150,000.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at $151,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.