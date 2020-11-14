One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Price Up 10.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s stock price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 1,029,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 221,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

OSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $127,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 19,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $48,452.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,191,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,823 shares of company stock worth $306,844. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a P/E ratio of 117.56 and a beta of 2.04.

About One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.