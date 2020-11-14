Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPT opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Opthea has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $17.86.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

