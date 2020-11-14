Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $570,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 18.4% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 82.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 14,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

