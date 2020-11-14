O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.66 and the lowest is $4.36. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $4.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $22.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.57 to $23.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $22.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.69 to $24.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $461.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $12,784,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

