Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFIX. BidaskClub lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $36.78 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 87.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 233,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 620.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

