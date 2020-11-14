Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Eight Capital

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.28.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) stock opened at C$15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.78. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$6.35 and a 52 week high of C$17.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.21%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

