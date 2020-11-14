Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Pacific West Bank stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Pacific West Bank has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
About Pacific West Bank
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific West Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific West Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.