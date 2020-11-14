Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Pacific West Bank stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Pacific West Bank has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

About Pacific West Bank

Pacific West Bank provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in Oregon. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides one to four family residential construction loans, home equity lines of credit, one to four family residential loans, multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, and land development and other land loans.

