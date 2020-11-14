Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther Sells 4,000 Shares

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $514,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PKG opened at $129.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $131.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

