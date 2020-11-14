PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 223,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,416 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

