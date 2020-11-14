Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.58. 95,253,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 36,544,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

In other Palantir Technologies news, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $14,225,835.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,346,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $2,718,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,893,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,385,740 shares of company stock valued at $169,948,219 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $505,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

