PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Issues Earnings Results

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAR. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

