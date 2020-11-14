Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,920 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.84. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

