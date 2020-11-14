Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $275.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $258.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $736,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,956 shares of company stock worth $12,652,118 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.