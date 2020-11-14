Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.71. 524,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 140,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

About Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of May 18, 2020, it owned and operated 4 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.