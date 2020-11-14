Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PFMT opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.60. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

