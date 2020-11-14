Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PFMT opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.60. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.17.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
