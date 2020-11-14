Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PSNL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. Analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $25,468.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,876.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 986,842 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $18,749,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,521,722 shares of company stock valued at $33,352,911 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Personalis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Personalis by 607.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

