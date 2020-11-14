Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) Given a €137.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €132.50 ($155.88).

PFV stock opened at €163.40 ($192.24) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a one year low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a one year high of €181.40 ($213.41). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €168.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 41.59.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

