Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Up 8%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $26.40. 3,883,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 467% from the average session volume of 685,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

PLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 million, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,875,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

