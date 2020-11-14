Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.19.

PL opened at C$8.69 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -18.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.75%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

