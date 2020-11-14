Piper Sandler Increases Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $18.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

MYGN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

MYGN stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.44. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 112.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

