Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,827 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 68,944 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

