Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $74.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,997 shares of company stock valued at $34,601,625. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after purchasing an additional 544,076 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,884,000 after buying an additional 1,136,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,903,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,125,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.24, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

