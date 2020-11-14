Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,985 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,377,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $35.36 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

