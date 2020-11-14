Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Roth Capital

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Plug Power stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 897,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,586,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 271,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $3,513,170.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,183.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,951,680 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,649 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

