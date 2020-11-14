Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 897,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,586,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $1,326,613.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,649. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Plug Power by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Plug Power by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

