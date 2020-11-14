POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) & GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Financial Review

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares POET Technologies and GSI Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 25.16 -$5.95 million ($0.04) -9.50 GSI Technology $43.34 million 3.39 -$10.34 million N/A N/A

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSI Technology.

Risk and Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -147.28% -102.91% GSI Technology -61.99% -22.28% -19.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for POET Technologies and GSI Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

POET Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Summary

POET Technologies beats GSI Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated circuits. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, and on-board optics markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

