Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $32.50 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

PWCDF opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

