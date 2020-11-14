Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POW. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.40.

POW stock opened at C$28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$17.47 and a 1 year high of C$35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a current ratio of 77.48 and a quick ratio of 63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.66.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

