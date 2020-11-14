Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

PRLD stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

