Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PMOIY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Shares of PMOIY opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

