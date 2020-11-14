Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) & Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Head to Head Contrast

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) and Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primo Water and Reed’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.39 billion 1.00 $2.90 million N/A N/A Reed’s $33.82 million 1.51 -$16.11 million ($0.46) -1.76

Primo Water has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -5.32% 1.71% 0.62% Reed’s -35.07% -6,555.67% -77.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Primo Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Primo Water has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Primo Water and Reed’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Primo Water currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Primo Water’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Reed’s.

Summary

Primo Water beats Reed’s on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas. Reed's, Inc. sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

