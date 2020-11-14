ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 68,181,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 27,760,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

