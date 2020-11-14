Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,069 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Facebook by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

