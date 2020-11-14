Provident Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,069 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.88. The company has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

