Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PHOJY opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Get Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro alerts:

About Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.