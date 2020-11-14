Purple Innovation’s (PRPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRPL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

PRPL opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $33.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -208.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,168,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

