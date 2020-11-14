QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 421,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 52,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.26 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $149.41. The stock has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

