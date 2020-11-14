Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%.

RMED opened at $0.22 on Friday. Ra Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RMED shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ra Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.19.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.