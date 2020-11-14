Raymond James Analysts Give Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) a C$21.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$21.75 price objective on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.71.

TGZ stock opened at C$13.84 on Wednesday. Teranga Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$3.86 and a twelve month high of C$16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -384.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.15.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

